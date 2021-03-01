Undressing will trigger cash rain: 5 arrested for misleading minor girl, forcing her into black magic

Image Source : PTI Undressing will trigger cash rain: 5 arrested for misleading minor girl

Five men have been arrested for allegedly forcing a minor girl into rituals of black magic, involving sexual offences. The arrests were made by Nagpur police in Maharashtra, who said the accused have been booked under the Black Magic Act. According to the details, the minor girl lodged a complaint with the Nagpur police on February 26, claiming one of the accused men approached her earlier this month and said she could become rich if she follows 'special rituals' as instructed by his associates.

The minor became suspicious when the accused told her that the 'rituals' involved undressing her.

"Undressing will trigger rain of Rs 50 crore in cash," is what the minor girl was told by the accused.

She then began to avoid the accused but they continued to pressurize her, which is when the girl approached the police and filed an official complaint with Lakadganj police.

The accused were identified as Vicky Ganesh Khapre (20), Dinesh Mahadev Nikhare (25), Ramakrishna Dadaji Mhaskar (41), Vinod Jayaram Masram (42), and DR alias Sopan Haribhau Kumre (35).

Accused Vicky Khapre was the first to be arrested by Nagpur Police on the basis of the girl's complaint. Khapre then revealed the names of his associates during questioning leading to their arrests from different spots.