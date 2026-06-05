Unable to handle breakup, Punjab man stabs ex to death in front of colleagues | CCTV captures horror

Mohali:

A horrifying incident was caught on camera in Punjab's Mohali where a young woman was stabbed to death by her colleague following a breakup. After stabbing the woman, the accused also tried kill himself using a knife but has been admitted to a hospital where his condition remains critical.

The incident happened on Thursday when the victim, identified as Dimple, was working at her office in Sector 66. Suddenly, the accused, Harvinder Mann alias Harry, came from behind and started stabbing her. Dimple tried to escape and some of her colleagues tried to intervene but Harvinder kept stabbing her.

Later, Harvinder tried to cut his throat and the entire incident was captured on the CCTV. The two were later taken to the Fortis Hospital where Dimple succumbed to her injuries, while Harvinder's condition remains critical.

Friendship, a relationship, a breakup and a murder

The two worked together at a private packers-and-movers company for the past three years. During this time, the two became friends and eventually entered into a relationship, but they had a breakup recently, the police said.

The breakup left Harvinder 'distressed', the police said, adding that he tried to rekindle his relationship with Dimple, but that failed.

On Thursday evening, he and Dimple had an argument again at the office after which Harvinder stabbed her repeatedly. The entire incident, which left other employees in shock, was captured in the CCTV.

Police register case, probe begins

The police, which was alerted around 7.40 pm after which a team was sent to the crime scene, have registered a case and Dimple's parents have been informed. The police are also recording the statements of eyewitnesses and analysing the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, which has been sealed off by the officials. Till now, the police have not confirmed the motive behind the attack, though it is conducting a probe and analysing all possible angles.

"Further action will be taken after everyone's statements are recorded," Aman Baidwan, Station House Officer (SHO), Mohali's Phase-11 Police Station, said.

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