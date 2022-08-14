Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Delhi with nearly dozen passports ahead of Independence Day 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: 2 Bangladeshi nationals held with nearly dozen passports.

Highlights Delhi Police today apprehended 2 Bangladeshi nationals with nearly a dozen passports

They were apprehended ahead of I-Day with 10 fake stamps of various ministries of that country

Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Md. Mostafa and Md. Husain Sheikh

Independence Day 2022: Just a day ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Delhi Police on Sunday (August 14) said they have apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals with nearly a dozen passports and 10 fake stamps of various ministries of that country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsh Vardhan said that regular special checking drives are being conducted due to the upcoming Independence day and during one such drive in Ramphal Chowk, the police went to a house of two Bangladeshi nationals living there. The Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Md. Mostafa (28) son of Mohd. Shahbuddin and Md. Husain Sheikh son of Mohd. Dilawar Sheikh.

"On search, they were found to be in possession of 11 passports of different Bangladeshi citizens and also 10 fake stamps of various ministries and notaries of Bangladesh. About the fake rubber stamps, they had no substantive answer," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police have registered a case under the appropriate sections of the law (Foreigners Act and 468 IPC) against the two and have begun probing the matter.

The accused duo stated that they used to act as agents for Bangladeshi nationals who come for medical treatment.

"However the recovery of a large number of fake stamps from them is being investigated," the official added.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With agencies inputs)

