Image Source : PTI TMC MLA's wife robbed of Rs 2 lakh cash, gold coin in Delhi (Representational Image)

A bag containing around Rs 2 lakh cash, a gold coin and documents belonging to TMC MLA Vivek Gupta's wife was stolen from her car near Defence Colony flyover in south Delhi on Friday, police said. The TMC MLA from Jorasakho constituency in West Bengal is staying at a hotel in Delhi's Lodhi Colony along with his wife, they said.

According to police, the miscreants allegedly threw engine oil on the bonnet of the vehicle and smoke started coming out of the moving car. We suspect the involvement of ‘Thak Thak’ gang in the incident, they said.

“Assistant Sub Inspector Omprakash was patrolling on BRT road where he met Gupta's wife, who told him that at about 2.15 pm, when she along with her driver reached at Defence Colony flyover, a motorcyclist pointed towards the tyre of their car.

“The driver then stopped the vehicle opposite a studio and got out to inspect the tyre. Meanwhile, another bike-borne person pointed towards the vehicle's bonnet,” a police officer said.

The officer said as Gupta's wife was feeling suffocated, she also got down from the vehicle, but later found that her bag containing Rs 1.86 lakh cash, iPhone, a gold coin and documents was missing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, "A case has been registered under IPC section 379 (Punishment for theft) and an investigation is underway to identify and nab those involved in the incident."