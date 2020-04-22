Another Tiktok video surfaces from Mumbai amid lockdown, police arrest two teenagers

Image Source : RAJEEV SINGH Another Tiktok video surfaces from Mumbai amid lockdown, police arrests two teenagers

Right when coronavirus is wreaking havoc across the country, the main challenge is to combat the flood of misinformation and videos that seek to undermine national lockdown measures put in place by the government. Less than a day after making an arrest for a Tiktok video, Mumbai Police have booked two teenagers for making a Tiktok video amid national lockdown.

In the video, one of the teenagers appears standing next to a Mumbai Police bus. The youth is not seen wearing a face mask as it is absolutely necessary for these days. The youth appears combative and lip-syncs to what appears to be a dialogue from a Hindi movie.

Mumbai Police took cognisance of the video as a twitter user posted this video tagging the police department. After tracing the origin of the video, it became clear that the case fell in the jurisdiction of Antop Hill police station in Mumbai. The youths were nabbed. Three teenagers were found to be involved in the making of this video. One of them is a minor. Others have been booked under IPC Sections 188, 270, 500, 34

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police arrested two other youngsters for making Tiktok video. In the video, the youngsters can be seen being defiant. They can be seen boasting that they will not be arrested by the police for lockdown violation as they were Tiktok 'celebrities'.

(Reported by Rajeev Singh)

