Andhra Pradesh: Three juvenile boys rape 9-year-old girl, kill her by pushing into canal in Nandyala

In a shocking incident which was reported from Andhya Pradesh's Nandyala district, a nine-year-old girl was gang-raped and killed by three minor boys. According to the information, the victim was pushed into a canal after the rape. Nandyala superintendent of police K Raghuveera Reddy said the girl, who was playing in a park on Sunday, was molested by the boys and then pushed into the Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation canal.

"They (boys) molested and pushed her into the canal. It happened on Sunday at around 5 pm. They were all from Mucchumarri village and everybody knew each other," Reddy told the media. Two of the accused are 15 years old, while the other one is 12 years old, the official said.

Accused admitted to their crime

The Class 3 student had been missing since Sunday (July 7) and his father had filed a missing complaint at the local police station. He had told police that the girl was playing at Muchumarri park, but did not return home later. Subsequently, Police launched a search and questioned local residents, but could not find her. Later, a sniffer dog led police to the three minor boys. All three are students of the same school to which the girl was admitted. During questioning, the boys admitted to raping and murdering the girl, police said.

Juvenile rapes girl at school in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier in May this year, four people were arrested in Andhra Pradesh’s Mandavalli for allegedly "filming" the alleged rape of a girl by a juvenile and circulating the video, the police said. The incident allegedly took place on May 15 but came to the fore a few days later. The arrested persons were identified as Bale Balasubrahmanyam (22), Gantashala Chandrasekhar (28), Peddireddi Dharmateja (19) and Jayamangala Hari Krishna (20).

According to the police, the victim, who was a minor, and the juvenile were acquainted. She had gone to the government school in the Chintapadu village in Eluru's district Mandavalli mandal to take books. “Seeing the Class-7 student alone, the boy, a Class-10 student, led her into the school and allegedly raped her. The arrested men, who were known to the boy, captured the act on camera and shared the video clip with many people,” the police said.

