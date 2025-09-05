Thane woman robs own sister's home, decamps with cash, jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh The woman broke into her sister's house when she was away and stole jewellery and cash worth Rs 24.42 lakh. She has now been arrested.

Thane:

A shocking case has emerged from Maharashtra's Thane district where a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth over Rs 24 lakh from her own sister’s home. Police said the 29-year-old accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was taken into custody on August 31 from the Mumbra area after the theft was reported.

According to senior police inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra police station, the complainant had locked her home before leaving to visit her mother. In her absence, someone allegedly used a duplicate key to unlock the flat and made away with gold ornaments and cash valued at Rs 24.42 lakh. The absence of any signs of forced entry raised immediate suspicion that the crime was committed by someone known to the victim.

How the accused was arrested

Investigators relied on technical evidence, mobile phone details, and CCTV footage to track down the suspect. Within just eight hours, police identified and arrested the woman. Initially, during questioning, the accused tried to mislead the investigation team, but later she confessed to her involvement in the theft.

Police revealed that the woman had taken advantage of her sister's absence to gain access to the flat and execute the crime. The case has stunned the local community, not only due to the high value of the stolen property but also because it involved a family member betraying her own sister.

Accused in custody, FIR lodged

Senior inspector Shinde said the prompt action by the police team and swift use of technology played a crucial role in solving the case in record time. The accused is now in custody and further investigations are underway and an FIR has also been lodged.

This incident highlights both the growing reliance on digital tools in modern policing and the disturbing reality that sometimes the perpetrators of such crimes can come from within one’s own family.

With inputs from PTI