Thane: Man stabs estranged wife, kills another woman who attempted to save her

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused was arrested by the police

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his estranged wife and killed her friend as she tried to save her in Thane, Maharashtra.

According to police, a 23-year-old accused has been arrested in Thane for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman during a fight with his estranged wife in the early hours of Monday.

The accused and his wife were staying separately due to differences between them.

On Sunday night, the man visited his wife who lived with the victim in Diva area, he said.

However, the couple got into a fight around 3 am. The man pulled out a knife and attacked his wife. When the victim tried to save her, the accused stabbed her to death, the official said.

After being alerted by locals, police arrested the man from Diva and admitted his wife to a hospital, he added.

(With PTI input)

Also read- Bharatpur murder case: Victims' relative climbs mobile tower, demands arrest of all accused