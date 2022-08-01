Telangana: Woman murders infant-daughter, stages chain-snatching drama to cover up crime

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Highlights The woman had initially claimed that the one-year-old baby died after falling into a sump

Investigation ruled out the chain snatchin as a cause for the infants death.

A case was registered and the woman was taken into custody

Telangana: A woman allegedly killed her infant daughter, reportedly of unsound mind and unwell, by dumping her in a sump here on Monday and tried to give an impression that some chain-snatchers were responsible for the death, police said.

The woman had initially claimed that the one-year-old baby died after falling into the sump following an attempt to snatch her chain near her house, the police said.

But, the investigation ruled out chain-snatching as the cause, they said. Police said they found out that the woman cooked up the drama after allegedly killing the baby herself. The woman had two children and the deceased baby was the younger one who was mentally unsound and unwell, police said.

The woman killed the baby as she thought it would be a problem to the infant and herself in view of the health condition, the police said, adding that the woman confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case was registered and she was taken into custody, police added.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: 15-yr-old girl beheads niece with sword, family claims 'she wasn't behaving normally'

ALSO READ | In gruesome incident, 22-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi's Khajuri Khas