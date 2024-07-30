Telangana: Software engineer gangraped by childhood friend, his cousin in Hyderabad, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her childhood friend, and his cousin police in Hyderabad, the Police said on Tuesday. The woman who works as a software engineer in Hyderabad was raped in a restaurant room while she was intoxicated.

The techie victim filed a complaint with the police in which she alleged that on Monday night, her childhood friend, who was also her classmate earlier in school, wanted to celebrate her new software engineer job. Both the woman and her friend went to a restaurant-cum-bar in Vanasthalipuram. They both consumed liquor at the restaurant, following which, the man took her into a room on the restaurant's premises. The woman alleged that her friend raped her inside that room while she was in an inebriated condition. Furthermore, the woman said in her complaint that her friend's cousin, later entered the room and he also raped her.

Police registered case

The woman said that both the alleged perpetrators then left the room following which, the woman called her brother and told him about the ordeal. Based on the woman's complaint, the Police registered a case against the accused and took her to a hospital for medical examination. Meanwhile, the police have started the investigation and are making efforts to nab the accused.

(With PTI Inputs)

