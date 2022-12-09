Friday, December 09, 2022
     
Telangana: Numbers of youths barged into house, kidnapped my daughter, say parents

According to the victim's parents, around 100 of youths attacked their house and took their daughter away.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published on: December 09, 2022 21:29 IST
Woman kidnapped from her house
Image Source : ANI Woman kidnapped from her house

A woman was kidnapped from her house at Adibatla in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Friday. 

The woman’s parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house and forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away. The accused also vandalised their house.

Police registered a cause under IPC section of 307. 


“It is definitely a serious offence. We spoke to the parents and took their inputs. We will inform further developments later. We have registered cases u/s 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation is underway,” said Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate.

(With ANI input)

