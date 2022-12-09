Telangana: Numbers of youths barged into house, kidnapped my daughter, say parents

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Woman kidnapped from her house

A woman was kidnapped from her house at Adibatla in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Friday.

The woman’s parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house and forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away. The accused also vandalised their house.

Police registered a cause under IPC section of 307.

“It is definitely a serious offence. We spoke to the parents and took their inputs. We will inform further developments later. We have registered cases u/s 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation is underway,” said Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate.

(With ANI input)