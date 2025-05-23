Caught on cam: Teenager brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight in Delhi's Burari, murder case registered The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old boy who was a resident of Bhalaswa. As per the police, the attackers reportedly stabbed him in the chest multiple times and fled the scene.

Burari:

A horrifying incident shook Delhi's Burari area on Thursday afternoon when a teenage boy was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight, police officials confirmed. The Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 2:32 pm, reporting that a 16-year-old boy had been attacked with a knife near Pinki Colony in Burari's Gandhi Chowk area. According to the caller, the boy was found lying in a pool of blood after being stabbed in the chest. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

A senior police officer stated that a team promptly reached the location and identified the injured youth as a resident of Bhalaswa. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, despite medical efforts, the boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the officer said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, along with a 16-year-old friend, was returning home when two assailants stopped them near Gandhi Chowk, police said. The attackers reportedly stabbed him in the chest multiple times and fled the scene, they said.

The motive behind attack yet to be ascertained

The officer said "the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained". "We are examining the CCTV footage from the vicinity and have also recorded the statement of the eyewitness, who is the victim's friend," he added.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and investigation has been launched, police said. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, who are currently absconding, they said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is in progress, police said.

