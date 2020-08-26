Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old raped, killed on her way to fill scholarship form; mutilated body recovered

Image Source : PTI Another teen raped, killed in UP

A 17-year-old girl was raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The mutilated body of the girl was recovered from a near a village in the district, making it the second incident of rape and murder of a teenage girl in this district in the past 10 days. The confirmation came late on Tuesday after the body was recovered the same morning.

The police had initially said the girl appeared to have been killed with a sharp weapon and that she had sustained injuries to her neck. The body was found near a dried-up pond, around 200 metres from her village.

SP Satendar Kumar said: "The post-mortem report has confirmed rape. We are making all possible efforts to identify and arrest the accused. We hope to make a breakthrough soon."

According to the relatives of the girl, she had left home on Monday to visit a neighbouring town to fill up a scholarship form. However, when she did not return the family informed the police.

"I really do not know what to say or whom to suspect. She left around 8.30 a.m. on Monday. We do not suspect anyone," her uncle told reporters.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage