Greater Noida: Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner after tiff over order delay

Image Source : PTI Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner in Greater Noida

Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner: A Swiggy delivery boy allegedly shot dead a restaurant owner in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday. According to reports, the delivery boy opened fire at the restaurant owner following a tiff over a delay in the order that he was supposed to pick up.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused delivery boy.

The police said that the deceased Sunil ran an online food delivery outlet at a housing society in Greater Noida. At about 12:15 am on Wednesday, a Swiggy delivery boy reached the outlet to collect the order. He was told that the food items ordered are being prepared and it will take some time.

After waiting for a few minutes, the delivery boy got angry following which there was a heated argument between him and workers of the food outlet. When Sunil tried to intervene, the delivery boy suddenly pulled out a gun and fired at the owner and fled from the spot.

Sunil was rushed to Yatharth Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, reports said.

The police have registered a case and scanning CCTVs of nearby areas to nab the accused.

