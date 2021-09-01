Wednesday, September 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Greater Noida: Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner after tiff over order delay

Greater Noida: Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner after tiff over order delay

The deceased was rushed to Yatharth Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, reports said. The police have registered a case and scanning CCTVs of nearby areas to nab the accused.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2021 14:20 IST
crime news
Image Source : PTI

Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner in Greater Noida

Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner: A Swiggy delivery boy allegedly shot dead a restaurant owner in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday. According to reports, the delivery boy opened fire at the restaurant owner following a tiff over a delay in the order that he was supposed to pick up.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused delivery boy. 

The police said that the deceased Sunil ran an online food delivery outlet at a housing society in Greater Noida. At about 12:15 am on Wednesday, a Swiggy delivery boy reached the outlet to collect the order. He was told that the food items ordered are being prepared and it will take some time. 

After waiting for a few minutes, the delivery boy got angry following which there was a heated argument between him and workers of the food outlet. When Sunil tried to intervene, the delivery boy suddenly pulled out a gun and fired at the owner and fled from the spot.

Sunil was rushed to Yatharth Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, reports said.

The police have registered a case and scanning CCTVs of nearby areas to nab the accused. 

Also Read | Noida: Man held for kidnapping, raping minor cousin

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News