UP: Son, daughter-in-law kill 70-year-old mother over property dispute

UP: Son, daughter-in-law kills 70-year-old mother over property dispute in Barabanki district

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son and daughter-in-law over a property dispute in the Bhikharipur village in Barabanki district here.

The mother, Premavati, was allegedly killed by one of her sons, Satyanam and daughter-in-law Shanti Devi on October 22. Her younger son filed a missing person complaint on October 30 after which police started probing the matter.

During the interrogation, Satyanam broke down and confessed to the crime. He informed the police about the location of the body.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on.

