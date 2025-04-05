Six arrested for alleged gang rape of 18-year-old woman in Bihar, two accused on run One of the accused lured the girl off a train under the pretext of offering her a job. Subsequently, eight men gang-raped her. In the end, they gave her 100 rupees and told her to go home, upon which the victim went straight to the police station.

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in Lakhisarai district, Bihar. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, has led to a police manhunt for two other suspects who remain on the run.

According to the victim's statement, one of the accused approached her on a train, offering a job opportunity. He persuaded her to disembark at Kiul railway station, where he then contacted his friends and led her to an isolated location, where the alleged assault occurred.

After the assault, the accused reportedly gave the woman Rs 100 and instructed her to leave the area. Distressed, the woman went to the Kawaiya police station and lodged a complaint against eight individuals. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case and arrested six of the accused on Friday. Two suspects, however, remain absconding, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing. As part of the investigation, the woman was sent to a nearby government hospital for a medical examination.

Details of incident

Reports suggest that the victim was traveling to her grandmother’s house when she met one of the accused on the train. The accused allegedly convinced her to get off at Kiul railway station, where she and the accused went to a hotel for a meal. At the hotel, other individuals were present, and it was there that the alleged assault took place.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident, and efforts to ensure justice for the victim are underway.

(PTI inputs)