Two sisters gangraped by men dressed as cops in Uttar Pradesh

Two women were raped by unidentified men dressed as police constables in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident was reported from Behjoi in Sambhal district of the state. Media reports said the men came in a car and barged into the house where the two women (sisters in relation) lived. The men then blamed the other family members for dealing in spurious liquor and then asked the sisters to accompany them to the police station.

The men took the sisters to an isolated area in a nearby jungle and raped them by turns. They left after committing the crime. The sisters returned home after some time and informed the family of their ordeal.

The family then went to the Behjoi police station where they were told that no constables had been sent to their home.

A complaint has been lodged and further investigations are underway.

The girls have been sent for medical examination.

