Shraddha Walkar withdrew complaint against Aftab Poonawala, claims Maharashtra Police | Details

Follow us on Image Source : SHRADDHA WALKAR/INSTAGRAM A file photo of Shraddha Walkar - who was killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in May this year

Shraddha Walkar murder case: The Maharashtra Police had begun an investigation after they had received a written complaint by Shraddha Walkar, however, the case was closed after she had withdrawn her complaint, the police said on Wednesday.

Withdrawing her earlier complaint against her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, Shraddha, in a written statement, had said 'the dispute between herself and Aftab Poonawala was resolved'.

"Whatever necessary action had to be taken in that matter was done by police at that time. The application that was given by the complainant was also investigated. After the investigation, the complainant herself gave a written statement that there is no dispute. Her friend's parents also cajoled her to resolve the dispute. She gave the written statement and after that the case was closed," the police said.

The letter in which Shraddha withdrew her complaint was handed over to the Delhi Police by the Tulinj police station.

Earlier, in her written complaint to the police, Shraddha Walkar had asserted she was suffering physical abuse at the hands of her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala and that the latter threatened to kill her and chop her into pieces.

This complaint was made by Shraddha at the Tulinj Police Station in Maharashtra's Palghar on November 23, 2020.

In the complaint letter, Shraddha said that she "did not have the guts to go to the police" because Aftab had threatened to kill her.

"It's been six months he has been hitting me," the letter read.

Image Source : INDIA TV Written complaint by Shraddha Walkar to Maharashtra Police, alleging she was often beaten up by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Poonawala

Aftab Poonawala has been accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar to death and chopping her body into pieces.

He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as their relationship grew.

Shraddha's father had filed a missing complaint for his daughter after the latter's friends claimed she was not in contact with any of them and that her mobile phone was switched off for a long time.

Subsequent interrogations revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 this year after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body.

He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

The accused also told police that he also read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet for ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.

He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Shraddha murder: Aftab has never confessed to killing her in court of law, says his lawyer