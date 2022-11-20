Shraddha murder case: Skull parts, other bones recovered from Mehrauli forest; Maidangarhi pond searched

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram: Police personnel during the investigation of the Mehrauli murder case

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Sources with the Delhi Police on Sunday said they found parts of the skull, jaw, and other bones from the forest area in Mehrauli. The recovered parts have been sent to a forensic lab to ascertain if they belong to murdered 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar.

The police team on Sunday also conducted searches at a pond in Maidangarhi, where the accused Aftab Poonawala may have dumped Shraddha's body parts after cutting it into 35 parts.

Aftab Amin Poonawala had also confessed to burning pictures of Walkar after murdering her, sources said.

"After killing Walkar on May 23, he tried to destroy all the evidence and burnt her photos too," said the source.

Poonawala (28) had strangled his live-in partner Walkar in May and then chopped her body into many pieces for easier disposal.

"Following up on the disclosures by Poonawala, various combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where severed bones have been seized," a senior police official said.

To ascertain that the bones belong to Shraddha, the blood samples of the father and her brother have been collected for DNA analysis.

The DNA test to establish whether the body parts found in the forest are of the victim will take 15 days.

"Police teams are also carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused," said the official.

According to police, the couple's rented accommodation in the Chattarpur area of south Delhi has been closely inspected by the crime team and experts from forensics.

"To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the seized digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same have also been sent for forensic retrieval of data," said the official.

The police official said that each disclosure of the accused is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value.

