Shraddha Walkar murder case: Blood stains, rough site plan found at Aftab Poonawala's rented flat

Image Source : PTI Shraddha Walkar murder case: An official at the rented house of Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

Shraddha Walkar murder case: As the investigations into the Mehrauli murder case deepen, forensic teams have now found blood stains from inside accused Aftab Poonawala's rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

According to the details, blood stains have been found in the bathroom of the flat.

The recovery was made by teams from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and Delhi Police.

"The blood stains were found between the tiles. He has already confessed that he cut her body in the bathroom after keeping it under a running shower. The blood samples have been collected and sent for examination," said the sources.

Earlier, blood stains were also found in the kitchen.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday also said they found a rough site plan at Aftab Poonawala's rented flat in Delhi.

Sources said the accused used to maintain a record of how and where he disposed of Shraddha's body parts.

The police team is now taking the help of the site plan to recover more body parts of Shraddha.

The sources also said that three weapons, a hammer, a small saw and a chopper which Aftab used to disintegrate Shraddha's body into 35 pieces, were thrown in the bushes of DLF Phase-III and into a garbage van in Mehrauli.

Police teams are conducting searches in Gurugram and Mehrauli to locate the weapons.

Court extends Poonawala's custody by four days, allows polygraph test

In a confrontation before a Delhi court, accused Aftab Poonawala on Tuesday said he killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in the "heat of the moment".

At the end of his five-day police custody, Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla who extended his custody by four more days and allowed his polygraph test.

Poonawala told the court that he had committed the crime in the heat of the moment and that he was cooperating with the police, the counsel said.

The counsel also said that Poonawala expressed difficulty in exactly identifying the places where he had allegedly thrown the body parts as he was not familiar with the city.



Poonawala will be taken to two ponds for the search of the body parts, one in Mehrauli forest and the other in Maidangarhi.

He has also provided a sketch of a pond where he allegedly threw the body parts, the counsel said.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli locality.

He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.

(With inputs from IANS)

