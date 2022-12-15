Bones recovered from forests were of Shraddha Walkar, confirms DNA results, say police

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shraddha Walkar

Shraddha Walkar death: In the latest revelation in the much-talked Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi Police has confirmed that the bones recovered from forests were of the call center employee who was murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Poonawala. The Delhi Police had taken Shraddha Walkar's father DNA for matching the samples collected from forest. The Delhi Police has recovered many body parts. However, it is still to recover skull. The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkar's body parts.

Aftab, 28, was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. He sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha, had demanded that the accused be hanged to death for "brutally killing" his daughter.

Blaming the Vasai police in Maharashtra, he said his daughter would have been alive had they acted on her complaint against Poonawala in 2020. He also demanded that an inquiry be conducted against the family members of the accused and they be given strictest possible punishment.

Aaftab had confessed to committing the crime during his polygraph test conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini. He was also subjected to Narco test. Poonawala was even attacked by some people outside the FSL where he was taken for the polygraph test.