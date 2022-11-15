Shraddha murder case: Accused Aftab visited doctor for knife wound; said he got hurt at home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shraddha murder case: Police personnel along with accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala at Mehrauli Police Station

Shraddha murder case: Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner, chopping the body into pieces and dumping them in a forest area, visited a doctor in the month of May, for the treatment of a wound.

According to Dr Anil Kumar, accused Poonawala was very aggressive and restless when he had come to him for treatment.

Upon being asked about the injury, Poonawala told the doctor he got hurt while cutting a fruit.

"In May, he came in the morning hours. My assistant told me that one person has come with an injury. When I saw him, I found it was not a deep injury but a superficial one."

"The underline structure was intact. When I asked him how he sustained this injury, he replied it was while he was cutting fruit. I did not have any doubt as it was a small clean knife cut," said Kumar.

He said 28-year-old Poonawala was a very bold and confident person when he met him for the first time during the treatment.

"Two days ago, police brought him to my hospital and asked whether I treated this guy. I recognised him and said yes."

"He was very aggressive and restless when he came for the treatment. He looked into my eyes while speaking. He was very bold and confident. He was speaking in English and told me he was from Mumbai and came to Delhi as the city has good opportunities in the IT sector," Kumar said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

