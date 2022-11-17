Shraddha murder: Chopped head, suspected to be of victim, found from Trilokpuri, police to conduct DNA test

Follow us on Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by her boyfriend.

Highlights Police recovered a skull from Trilokpuri back in June

It is being suspected that the skull could be of Shraddha Walkar

Aftab has confessed to the crime that he killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar

Shraddha Walkar murder: The police had recovered a skull back in June from Delhi's Trilokpuri area which is now being suspected to be of the victim in this case. The chopped head will now be sent for the DNA test. So far in the investigation into this brutal murder case, police recovered 10 bags having chopped body parts from the city's forest area where Aftab used to dump them.

The victim's head, mobile phone, and murder weapon were still missing. Police have found blood stains in the kitchen of the house where both Aftab and Shraddha were living.

According to police reports, fights were common between Aftab and Shraddha, who moved to Delhi from Mumbai as the girl's family was against her relationship.

The fights used to take place over issues such as marriage as Shraddha wanted to settle down, expenses, and infidelity. Shraddha had doubts on Aftab that he was having relations with other girls.

Police has informed that they have found bags containing dumped body parts of the victim.

Accused Aftab has confessed to killing his live-in partner on May 18 and will be produced in the Saket Court on today.

In the court, the Delhi Police may face the heat for being unable to recover the crime weapon, Shraddha's mobile phone, and the clothes worn by the accused while commissioning of crime.

Police teams have roped in a dog squad but the body parts, especially the head of the victim, are yet to be recovered.

The suspected body parts recovered from the Mehrauli forest area are yet to be matched with the DNA of the victim's father.

Meanwhile, the investigators say Aftab is not co-operating with them.

"His statements are frequently changing. He first told the investigators that he had thrown away the victim's phone in Maharashtra but now he claims that he had dropped it somewhere in Delhi," a source said.

ALSO READ | 'I've got news': Shraddha Walkar texted her friend on Instagram hours before she was murdered

ALSO READ | Shraddha murder case: Bones recovered from forest area; cops visit Aftab's house, find blood stains in kitchen