Shocking: Man rapes his mother twice after accusing her of having 'bad character' in Delhi The accused is a graduate but currently unemployed, while the complainant is an illiterate housewife whose husband is a retired government employee.

New Delhi:

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his mother in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after accusing her of having 'bad character'. The man committed the act after he called back his parents from Saudi Arabia where they had gone for pilgrimage.

According to officials, the complainant, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, approached the Hauz Qazi police station to file a complaint about the alleged assaults. She alleged in her complaint that her son, identified as Md Firoz alias Suhel, had assaulted and sexually abused her on multiple occasions this month.

The accused is a graduate but currently unemployed, while the complainant is an illiterate housewife married to a retired government employee. As per the complaint, the victim resides with her husband, their unemployed son (the accused), and one of their daughters in the Hauz Qazi area. The family's elder daughter is married and lives with her in-laws in the same neighbourhood.

Son accused her mother of having a 'bad character'

"The woman stated that she had travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 25 with her husband, aged 72, and their daughter for pilgrimage. During the trip, her son allegedly called on her husband's phone and accused her of having a 'bad character', demanding that his father return immediately to Delhi and divorce her," a senior police officer said.

On August 1, after the family returned home, the accused allegedly assaulted his mother and tried to attack her again the following day. Fearing for her safety, the complainant said she went to stay at her elder daughter's in-laws' house for some time.

"She further alleged that on August 11, when she returned home around 9.30 pm, her son insisted on speaking to her privately. He then locked her in a room, threatened her with a knife and scissors, and allegedly raped her," the officer added.

Accused repeated the act on August 14

Out of fear and shame, she did not disclose the incident immediately and began sleeping in the same room as her daughter, police said. However, around 3.30 am on August 14, the accused allegedly repeated the act, following which the woman gathered courage and approached the police.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the BNS and an investigation has been taken up, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

