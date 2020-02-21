Honour Killing: Woman secretly marries lover in Delhi, killed by own family, dumped 80 kms away

Shocking details have emerged out of a case of 'honor killing' in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar. Read on.

We live in a society where we are still not considered sensible enough to choose a bride or groom for us. But what price a woman had to pay for secretly marrying a boy of her choice sends shockwaves down the spine. She lost her life. And who killed her? Her very own parents. Shocking details have emerged out of a case of 'honor killing' in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar.

The girl was in love with a boy residing in her neighborhood. For three years, the family was unaware of their relationship. In October, last year, both of them got secretly married in a temple. Sometime later when the family of the victim came to know, they tried to persuade the girl but to no success. Disapproving of her decision, six members of her plotted her murder. On the same night of January 30, the family members strangulated their own daughter to death -- for choosing her life partner.

No, it didn't end here. The entire family then stacked her body in the car and drove for 80 kilometers, all the way to Aligarh. They, then, dumped her body in a lake in the Jawa area.

The boy, who the victim was married to, had no clue of it. He only sensed something wrong when he tried calling the girl and her phone was switched off. He immediately rushed to New Ashok Nagar Police Station to register a case of kidnapping. Following this, the police inquired with the family who misled saying that she had gone to a relative's place. It was only after the victim's call details were searched that the family got trapped in troubled waters. On further investigation, the police exposed the entire murder plot, planned by her own family.

All the six family members, accused in the case, were later arrested by the Delhi Police.