Serial killer 'doctor death' who fed victims to crocodiles arrested by Delhi Police

A dreaded serial killer infamous as ‘doctor death’ was arrested by Delhi Police. The Ayurvedic practitioner-turned-murderer who fed his victims to crocodiles was arrested after he jumped parole last year, a senior official said. The fugitive was guising himself as a priest at an ashram in Rajasthan’s Dausa and was nabbed from there.

The accused, 67-year-old Devender Sharma, has been convicted in multiple murder cases and has been sentenced to life imprisonment in seven separate cases spanning Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Notably, a court in Gurgaon had awarded him the death penalty in one case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam stated that Sharma had been serving life sentences in Tihar Jail for a series of brutal murders involving taxi and truck drivers between 2002 and 2004, before jumping parole in August 2023.

Fake trips, murders, and crocodile disposal

According to DCP Gautam, Sharma and his accomplices would lure drivers on bogus trips, murder them, and sell their vehicles in the grey market. To erase evidence, the bodies were disposed of in the crocodile-infested waters of the Hazara Canal at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma’s criminal record spans at least 27 cases including murder, kidnapping, and robbery. He first came to prominence for running an illicit kidney transplant racket from 1995 to 2004. Holding a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) degree, Sharma had established a clinic in Rajasthan in 1984.

During interrogation, Sharma confessed to facilitating over 125 illegal kidney transplants with the help of doctors and middlemen operating across multiple states.

From Ayurvedic practitioner to crime kingpin

After suffering heavy financial losses from a failed gas dealership venture, Sharma plunged into criminal activities. In 1994, he invested Rs 11 lakh in a company to obtain a gas dealership, but later floated a fake gas agency and entered the illegal organ trade.

Between 1995 and 2004, Sharma formed a gang that intercepted trucks carrying LPG cylinders, killed the drivers, and stole the cargo. He also carried out targeted killings of taxi drivers, hiring taxis, murdering the drivers, and then selling their vehicles in the grey market. The bodies of his victims were reportedly fed to crocodiles.

A police source revealed that Sharma’s gang would dismantle stolen trucks and sell the parts in local markets. During this period, Sharma is suspected of murdering more than two dozen individuals. He was also involved in a racket reportedly charging Rs 7 lakh per case.

Sharma was arrested in 2004 in connection with both the kidney transplant racket and the serial killings.

