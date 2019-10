Delhi: Shootout in Rohini, police nab injured notorious robber Police have nabbed notorious robber Raj Kumar following a shootout in New Delhi's Rohini area. He is wanted in many robbery cases. He is said to be involved in more than 20 cases. He got shot in leg during the shootout. The operation was carried out by special cell of Delhi Police.

Image for representation Police have nabbed notorious robber Raj Kumar following a shootout in New Delhi's Rohini area. He is wanted in many robbery cases. He is said to be involved in more than 20 cases. He got shot in leg during the shootout. The operation was carried out by special cell of Delhi Police. (More to follow) delhi

new delhi

crime