Monday, March 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Rajasthan: Sub-inspector arrested for allegedly raping woman for 3 days

Rajasthan: Sub-inspector arrested for allegedly raping woman for 3 days

According to Jaipur Range Inspector General Hawasing Ghumaria, the woman had gone to file a complaint on March 1 regarding a matter involving dowry with the in-laws.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2021 14:55 IST
crime news
Image Source : PTI

Rajasthan: Sub-inspector arrested for allegedly raping woman for 3 days

A sub-inspector has been arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly raping a woman for three days at the Kherli Police Station. According to Jaipur Range Inspector General Hawasing Ghumaria, the woman had gone to file a complaint on March 1 regarding a matter involving dowry with the in-laws.

"The woman told us that the incidents took place on March 1, 2 and 3. There is room near the police booth where the inspector lives. The incident allegedly took place there," Ghumaria said.

"We had sent the woman for a medical but she refused. But since this is a very serious matter, we have arrested the inspector," he added. 

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read | Chennai: Elderly man held for luring children with chocolates, showing them adult content

Write a comment

Womens Day 2021

Top News

Latest News