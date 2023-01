Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI Unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 40,000 from a medical shop owner at gunpoint in Punjab's Faridkot.

Punjab: A shop owner of a medical store was robbed at gunpoint by some unidentified miscreants who looted around Rs 40,000 in Punjab's Faridkot on Sunday.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

(More to follow...)