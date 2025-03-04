Woman raped at knifepoint after being forced to get intimate with cousin in Pune, two arrested Pune crime news: The accused also robbed her of gold jewellery, including her nose ring and a pendant and fled the scene.

Pune crime news: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and robbed by two men at knifepoint while she was with her cousin in Pune district of Maharashtra, said police said. According to the police, before raping the woman, the accused forced the her and her cousin to get intimate and recorded the act.

A police officer said that the shocking incident took place on Saturday night when the woman and her cousin were sitting at a secluded spot near their home in Shirur tehsil of the western Maharashtra district.

Accused also robbed woman

Mahadev Waghmode, senior police inspector of Ranjangaon police station, said, "Two men, in their mid and late 20s, arrived on a motorbike and threatened the duo at knifepoint. They forced them to get intimate while filming the act on their phone. The accused then took turns allegedly raping the woman and robbed her of a gold nose ring and a gold pendant before fleeing the scene."

He added that the woman bravely called the police control room by dialing 112 and reported the incident.

Two accused arrested

Waghmode said that the police acted promptly, launching an operation immediately to apprehend the accused. Both suspects were arrested within hours, based solely on the description provided by the woman.

"Responding to the call, our crime team reached the woman and immediately registered an offence. Without wasting time, our team gathered descriptions of the accused and launched a manhunt. Using human intelligence, both accused were apprehended within a few hours," Waghmode said.

He commended the police team for their swift action and professionalism, stating that they tracked down the accused solely based on their descriptions within two hours.

Waghmode said that they recovered the gold ornaments which were robbed. "We have arrested the accused under the relevant sections of BNS and they have been remanded to police custody till March 7," he added.

