Pune horror: Woman hires contract killers to murder fiance to avoid arranged marriage Pune crime: The Pune Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case, while the woman is still absconding.

Pune crime: A shocking incident in Pune has come to light, where a woman allegedly plotted an attack on her fiance to have him killed to avoid their arranged marriage, said a senior police official on Thursday. The police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case, while the bride is currently on the run.

The accused, Mayuri Sunil Dangde from Shrigonda taluka in Ahilyanagar district, was engaged to Sagar Jaysing Kadam, a hotel cook from Mahi Jalgaon in Karjat taluka.

The couple had recently gotten engaged, with their families even organising a pre-wedding photoshoot. However, instead of calling off the wedding amicably, the bride-to-be allegedly devised a plan to have her fiance killed.

Paid Rs 1.50 lakh to contract killers

As a result, Mayuri and her associate Sandeep Gawde allegedly hired contract killers for Rs 1.50 lakh to murder Sagar.

According to the police, Sagar was attacked on February 27 near a hotel in the Khangaon Phata area under the jurisdiction of Yavat police in the Daund Tehsil of the Pune district. A group of assailants intercepted him, assaulted him with wooden sticks, and then fled the scene.

Following the incident, he filed a complaint with the police and received treatment for his injuries at a hospital.

Five people arrested

After an investigation, police arrested five suspects connected to the case, while Mayuri Dangde remains on the run. The arrested suspects have been identified as Aditya Shankar Dangde, Sandeep Dada Gawde, Shivaji Ramdas Jare, Suraj Digambar Jadhav, and Indrabhan Sakharam Kolpe, all residents of the Ahilyanagar district.

During questioning, Aditya Shankar Dangde admitted to planning the attack with his accomplices. Authorities have also confiscated a white car used in the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

