Pregnant teen murdered by boyfriend in Delhi amid marriage pressure, two arrested

The Delhi Police on Friday (October 25) revealed horrific details about the murder of a 19-year-old woman, whose body was found buried in a pit in an abandoned area in Haryana's Rohtak. According to released information, the investigation into the case began after the victim's brother filed a missing person complaint on October 22, stating that his sister had disappeared. He suspected that a man, with whom his sister had been in contact, might have been involved in her disappearance. Based on the complaint, the police apprehended the accused, identified as Sanju alias Saleem (the victim's boyfriend), who then confessed that, with the help of his friends Pankaj and Ritik, they had killed her.

What the investigation reveals

The police stated that, based on the victim's brother's complaint, multiple teams were formed to investigate the matter, resulting in the apprehension of two of the three accused.

A senior police officer revealed details of the incident, mentioning that the accused, Saleem, might have killed the victim because she was pressuring him to marry her, although he kept asking for more time.

"On October 21, the day of Karwa Chauth, when the victim was fasting, she reportedly had a major fight with Saleem. However, they decided to meet. Following this, Saleem asked his friends, Pankaj and Ritik, to arrange a car for a long drive," the police officer said.

"They all boarded the car and drove toward Rohtak. So far, we know that they killed her and buried her body in a four-foot-deep pit in an abandoned area in Madina of Rohtak district," the police officer added.

Meanwhile, the police said that a case has been registered and they are currently searching for the third accused, Ritik. Further, while some family members of the victim claim that she was pregnant, the police stated that teams are investigating the case from all angles.

Victim's family demands strict action

As the investigation into the murder case proceeded, the victim's mother demanded strict action against the accused. Speaking about her daughter, she mentioned that her daughter was a social media influencer who made short videos for various platforms.

"We got to know that she met a boy a few months back. They became good friends and started talking. It was shocking when we learned his real name was Saleem. He confessed to killing my daughter and burying her body. We want strict action against all the accused," she said.

Additionally, the victim's brother-in-law said that the accused had used a different name when he befriended the woman.



(With inputs from agencies)