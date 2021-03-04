Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Prayagraj: Two criminals linked to gangsters Munna Bajrangi, Mukhtar Ansari killed in encounter

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police has naturalised two wanted criminals in an encounter in Arail of Prayagraj district, news agency ANI reported. They were identified as Vakil Pandey and Amzad. According to police, Pandey and Amzad were sharpshooters linked to gangsters Munna Bajrangi and Mukhtar Ansari.

Police said that Pandey and Amzad were involved in the 2013 murder case of the then deputy jailer Anil Kumar Tyagi at the behest of Munna Bajrangi and Mukhtar Ansari.

Vikas Pandey alias Rajeev Pandey alias Raju, son of Sahas Ram Pandey, was a resident of Gopiganj in Sant Ravidas Nagar district. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

Both were killed during encounter by a team led by Navendu Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF UP Prayagraj in Naini Police Station area of Prayagraj.