Five, including three minors, of family found murdered at home in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 5 of family found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

Highlights The incident took place in Khagalpur village under Nawabganj police station area

Police said the incident occurred last night but came to light on Saturday morning

The deceased included a couple and three minor daughters

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Khagalpur village under Nawabganj police station area on Friday night, they said.

Rahul (42), his wife Priti (38) and their daughters Mahi (15), Pihu (13) and Kuhu (11) were found murdered at their home.

A forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot for investigation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Agarwal said.

Commenting on the incident, SSP, Prayagraj said, "Bodies sent for post-mortem. Man's body was found hanging while his soles were strewn with blood marks. It seems like suicide. Post-mortem report will clear if man killed all others & then hung himself or some third person committed the crime."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led state government over the incident.

"Under the rule of BJP government 2.0, UP has drowned in crime. Today's crime list," he tweeted in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Elderly man fires at daughter-in-law for not serving breakfast with tea