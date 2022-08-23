Patna: Elderly man out on morning walk slashed with sword, dies; attacker arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. The accused (left) and his brother (right).

The horrific incident took place in Kurji area under Digha police station

The man was out on morning walk when a person suddenly attacked him with a sword

Patna Crime News : An elderly man was attacked with a sword killing him on the spot in Patna on Tuesday morning. The horrific incident took place in Kurji area under Digha police station. The man was out on a morning walk when a person suddenly attacked him with a sword.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. The attacker, who the police said is mentally unstable, was nabbed and thrashed by locals before being handed over to the police.

The attacker and his brother, who disposed off the murder weapon in a drain nearby, have been arrested. The police have sent the victim's body for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

Crime incidents recently happened in Bihar:

An employee of a sub-divisional court was shot dead at its entry point by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday (August 20), a police officer said. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Thakur (45).

“Thakur was entering the premises of Areraj sub-divisional court around 10.30 am when two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants gunned him down. He succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital,” Ranjan Kumar, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Areraj, told reporters.

