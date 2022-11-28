Pandav Nagar murder: 'I didn't do it, my son killed him...', says woman accused of murdering husband

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CCTV images captured Deepak and Poonam allegedly disposing Anjan Das' body parts.

Delhi Pandav Nagar Murder: A woman was arrested for killing her husband with the help of her son (who has also been arrested) by the Delhi Police on Monday (November 28). The Delhi Police Crime Branch unearthed a grisly murder having shocking similarities with the Shraddha Walkar case gory details about which continue to unravel with each passing day.

Prime accused Poonam told the media that her husband - Anjan Das - used to harass his stepdaughter and stepson's wife. The woman, however, claimed that she wasn't involved in the murder and it was her son Deepak who killed Das.

"He (Anjan Das) used to have ill intentions towards my children...My son killed him with a knife, I didn't do it," Poonam told the media while being taken away by the police for further investigations.

'Cut body into 10 pieces, kept them in fridge'

Amit Goel, DCP Crime, told the media that Anjan Das, who was already married and had eight children in Bihar, was living with Poonam in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area. She had married Anjan after her husband Kallu died in 2016. Deepak was Kallu's son.

Anjan worked as lift operator but was out of job which resulted in frequent fights between him and Poonam. According to the police, he was murdered on May 31. The body parts were dumped into a drain in east Delhi on May 31 and June 1. The police is also in possession of CCTV footage of Deepak, carrying a bag allegedly containing Anjan's body parts, and Poonam walking along with him.

Image Source : PTISpecial CP Crime Ravinder Yadav (centre) with Delhi Police, DCP Crime Amit Goel (left) addresses a press conference in connection with the Pandav Nagar murder case, at PHQ in New Delhi.

"The mother-son duo planned the murder in advance. They first made Anjan drink liquor laced with sedatives. After he fell unconscious, they slit his throat and left the body at their flat for the blood to completely drain out. Then they cut the body into 10 pieces and kept it in the fridge and disposed them off," the police said, adding six pieces and a skull have been recovered so far.

Poonam and her Deepak later also got the flat painted to mask the foul smell, the police said.

Shraddha Walkar case

The Delhi Police had on November 12 arrested 28-year-old Aftab Poonawala for allegedly strangling Shraddha Walkar (26), his live-in partner, and chopping her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city. Aftab in under judicial custody and is undergoing polygraphy test.