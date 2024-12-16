Odisha: Tailor's tag on shirt helps police to crack mysterious murder case in Cuttack

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK How Cuttack Police solves murder with the help of tailor's tag.

A blood-stained shirt with a Gujarat-based tailor's tag on it helped Odisha police solve a mysterious murder case. Cuttack police on December 13 found the body of a 35-year-old woman on the banks of Kathjodi river. The body remained unidentified and nobody lodged any complaint at any police station in the state. Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena also said that the deceased's body had tattoos on both hands but it was not sufficient to identify her.

Police had no clue in the matter other the a chopper and blood-stained shirt-pant found near the body. Both shirt and pants had a tag of 'New Star Tailors' stitched.

What Cuttack DCP said

"This clue was focused upon. Around 10 tailors with this name or similar name in Odisha were verified and their tag design was compared with the tag of the shirt and pant found at the spot. However, there was no match found. A tailor in Ganjam district informed that such kind of tags are being used in Gujarat," Meena said.

On following the lead, the Gujarat police were contacted and they found the tailor with the help of number '3833' mentioned on the tag. Upon matching the tag, tailor told the police that the shirt was stitched for one person named 'Babu'.

How a UPI transfer helped in solving the case

Interestingly, that tailor transferred Rs 100 Rs 100 on the e-wallet of one mobile number. This emerged as one of the biggest leads in the case and the police cracked down the number. It belonged to Babu's friend.

"Details of 'Babu' were received. He was found to be Jaganath Duhuri (27) @ Babu @ Bapi of Kendrapada. t was found that he (Babu) was going back to Surat by train. The train was passing through Rayagada when he was nabbed," Meena said.

On further verification and interrogation, it was found that he was the brother-in-law of the deceased. He further revealed that he committed crime with the help of his brother Balaram Duhuri and cousin Hapi Duhuri.

Police arrested all three culprits. It was further known that Balaram Duhuri was the husband of the deceased woman and the motive of the crime is chronic marital dispute between the deceased and her husband.

(With inputs from PTI)

