Odisha man beats drunk wife to death, lives with her body for two days

Bhubaneswar: A 40-year-old man in Odisha's Bhubaneswar allegedly beat his wife to death with a wooden plank after she verbally abused him while intoxicated, said police. The incident happened in a slum in Tarini Nagar in the Maitri Vihar police station area on Tuesday (March 12).

'Lived with his wife's body for two days'

According to the police, the man, originally from Ganjam, resided in a rented accommodation with his wife and three sons.

The police further said that after committing the murder, the man hid the body in a room and continued to live with it for two days before being discovered by one of his sons on Thursday.

Here's what happened on March 12

The wife, who was known to be an alcoholic, started verbally abusing her husband after getting drunk on Tuesday afternoon. Enraged by her behavior, the man purportedly beat her to death with a wooden plank, as stated by the police.

He hid the body in a room and locked it. On Thursday, their eldest son, aged 19, returned to the house from their native place in Ganjam and discovered the body.

He subsequently informed the police, leading to the arrest of the man. The body was then sent for a post-mortem examination, as confirmed by the police. Further investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)

