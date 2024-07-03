Odisha shocker: Law college professor stabs father to death in front of mother in Bhubaneswar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Bhubaneswar: In a distressing incident, an assistant professor at a private law college in Bhubaneswar has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father on Wednesday, police said. According to Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, the victim Sunil Choudhury, a retired officer of the central PSU Nalco, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach with a knife.

The accused Anirudha Choudhury, (38), had been living with his parents in an apartment in the Kalarahanga area under the Mancheswar police station following a dispute with his wife. The tragic incident that unfolded in the presence of his mother, Sunita, in the morning.

Financial disputes led to violent altercation

Upon receiving information, a PCR van rushed to the scene at around 4:30 am and shifted the severely injured victim to Capital Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, Singh said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that financial disputes may have precipitated the fatal confrontation.

Anirudh, burdened by significant debts from various sources, had reportedly been arguing with his father over financial support. Allegedly, when Sunil refused to provide money, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, leading to the assault, police added.

Deceased's wife to be questioned

Mancheswar police have filed a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Forensic experts have gathered evidence from the crime scene, including the weapon used and the clothing worn by both Anirudh and his father.

The deceased's body has been sent for a postmortem examination, and further investigations are ongoing. Anirudh's mother will also be questioned to gather additional details about the incident, police confirmed.

