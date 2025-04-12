Odisha Horror: Man beheads uncle, walks into police station with severed head After carrying out the morbid act, the man carried the severed head and went straight to the Shuakati police outpost, where he surrendered.

In a spine-chilling incident, a young man brutally murdered his own uncle in Odisha’s Keonjhar district and then walked into a police station with the severed head of his uncle. The accused has been identified as Kabi Dehuri, who killed his uncle Hari Dehuri allegedly due to an old enmity.

Taking advantage of a local festival called “Danda Naach” in the village on Friday, Kabi attacked his uncle with an axe in a nearby orchard and then beheaded him while everyone was busy watching the festivities.

After carrying out the morbid act, Kabi carried the severed head and went straight to the Shuakati police outpost, where he surrendered.

Arjun Dehuri, the victim’s brother and Kabi’s uncle, gave a statement about the incident. He said, “My name is Arjun Dehuri. My brother Hari had gone to watch the Danda Naach festival at night while I was sleeping at home. During that time, our nephew

Kabi murdered my brother. A few days ago, there had been a minor argument between them. Hari had accused Kabi’s family of being arrogant, saying that’s why they didn’t attend our daughter’s wedding. Kabi was upset over this. We were informed about the incident around 11:30 PM and have now filed a complaint at the police station.”

As soon as the Sadar police were informed, they reached the spot and began questioning the villagers. The accused is currently in custody, and the police have launched a thorough investigation into the case.

The incident has shocked the entire region, creating an atmosphere of fear in the village. Police have also said they will evaluate the mental state of the accused and try to uncover the real motive behind the murder, which has left a wave of panic in the area.

Reported by Shubham Kumar from Odisha