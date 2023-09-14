Greater Noida: Man stabs female co-worker multiple times, pours acid on her face after failing to repay loan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man stabs female co-worker multiple times

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old technician at a railway station allegedly killed his female co-worker by stabbing her multiple times in her neck and later poured acid on her face and body to hide her identity. Police on Thursday informed that the victim was asking the accused Mohammad Zakir to return the money she had loaned him. The victim who was a clerk at the railway station, had given Rs 11 lakh to the accused after taking personal loans in 2018 and 2019, police added.

Body of the victim was recovered near Sector 148 metro station

As per the information provided by the police, the body of the woman was recovered by Greater Noida police on Saturday near Sector 148 Metro Station. A few days back, the daughter of the deceased had lodged a complaint that her mother went missing on September 8.

According to a senior police officer, the next day, they approached Ambedkar Nagar police station and lodged a missing report. Following which, the family of the woman at around 8 pm on September 9 received a call from Knowledge Park police station of Greater Noida (UP) about her mother's death. A murder case was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station, the officer said.

Zakir had not returned the amount

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary informed that during the investigation, it was found that Zakir had not returned the amount to the victim due to which she was under stress.

As per the police inquiry, it was revealed that the victim on September 8 left her office around 2 pm and Zakir was on leave. When police tried to trace his mobile phone, it was found switched off.

Victim was pressurising him to return the money

Later, police got the location of the suspect, conducted raids for over 20 hours at more than 60 locations of Subhash Vihar and arrested the accused, the DCP said. During interrogation, Zakir said that the victim was pressurising him to return the money, following which he planned to kill her, police said.

Accused killed her with iron dagger

The accused took her to Knowledge Park, Noida and allegedly killed her with an iron dagger, police said. He poured acid on her face and body to hide her identity, and hid the weapon and acid near the bushes of an electric pole at Sector 148, Noida, they said.