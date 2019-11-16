Man robbed of Rs 12 lakh at knife point in Delhi

Representative image

A 30-year-old man has allegedly robbed of Rs 12 lakh at knifepoint on Geeta Colony flyover, police said on Saturday.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday, they said.

Imran Khan, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was going to his office from Chawdi Bazar when two men on a scooter took his bag containing Rs 12 lakh at knifepoint, they said.

The police analysed the CCTV cameras of the nearby areas and arrested Jawed (30), a resident of Tagore Garden. One scooter and some cheques belonging to the victim were recovered from his possession.

Jawed was previously involved in 14 other criminal cases, they said, adding that his associate Raju is yet to be arrested, police added.