Weapon, vehicle used in Nancy murder case recovered from UP's Muzaffarnagar

The weapon used to kill a 20-year-old event management professional has been recovered from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh along with a vehicle used by the accused, the Delhi Police said on Friday. In a suspected case of dowry death, Nancy was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old husband and his two associates. Her body was found dumped near Haryana's Panipat, police had said on Wednesday.

The weapon and the vehicle used by the accused were recovered on Thursday, a police officer said.

According to reports, Chopra suspected her of having an extramarital affair. Chopra along with Shubham, and his driver, Badal arranged an illegal pistol and cartridges on November 10. The next day he asked Nancy to accompany him on a long drive. The four of them got in a Chevrolet Cruze sedan and drove towards Panipat in Haryana, where Nancy's husband killed her.

Sahil Chopra told police that he shot his wife with the help of the other two accused as he was fed up of daily fights with her.

