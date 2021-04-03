Saturday, April 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Nagpur: Man kills friend suspecting him of being police informer

Nagpur: Man kills friend suspecting him of being police informer

Methwani was arrested by the police last month under the Prohibition Act, after some liquor bottles were allegedly found in his bag, the official said.

PTI PTI
Nagpur Updated on: April 03, 2021 13:55 IST
Nagpur: Man kills friend suspecting him of being police
Image Source : PTI

Nagpur: Man kills friend suspecting him of being police informer

A 34-year-old man was killed by his friend, who suspected him of being a police informer, in Maharashtra''s Nagpur city, police said on Saturday. The police have registered a case of murder against Rajesh alias Raja Methwani (34) and his nephew Rahul for killing Umesh alias Jitu Gargani, a resident of Jaripatka, on Friday, an official said.

Methwani was arrested by the police last month under the Prohibition Act, after some liquor bottles were allegedly found in his bag, the official said.

As no one helped him to get bail, the accused was in jail for almost 26 days and on his release, he suspected Gargani of having tipped off the police, he said.

The accused killed his friend on Friday evening and fled the scene, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 4 held for thrashing man to death in Palghar

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News