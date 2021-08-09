Man kills roommate after argument, dumps body and sleeps after cleaning room in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION Accused Devansh Waghode stabbed deceased Raju Nandeshwar using a sharp object after an argument between them.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 35-year-old roommate in Dabha area in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after an argument broke out between the deceased Raju Nandeshwar and the accused Devansh Waghode who share a rented room, an official said.

Waghode allegedly stabbed Nandeshwar in his head using a sharp object, killing him on the spot. He then dumped the body on an open plot, cleaned the room and slept, the official said.

Both Nandeshwar and Waghode work as car mechanics in a garage.

The incident came to light after some locals spotted a body lying on the ground near the room.

Waghode was booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code, he added.