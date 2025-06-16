Murder planned 11 days before: How Sonam went through wedding rituals with Raja? Shocking video emerges Raja Raghuvanshi, who had recently tied the knot with Sonam, left for a honeymoon in Shillong — only for his lifeless body to return. The condition of the corpse was so disturbing that his family members broke down in uncontrollable grief.

Indore:

The chilling murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a young man from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, has sent shockwaves across the nation, dominating headlines and stirring public outrage. What began as a seemingly joyful union between Raja and his bride Sonam has unravelled into a dark tale of betrayal and cold-blooded murder. With each passing day, new revelations continue to emerge — from romantic deception to a calculated honeymoon trap in Meghalaya.

Raja Raghuvanshi, who had recently tied the knot with Sonam, left for a honeymoon in Shillong — only for his lifeless body to return. The condition of the corpse was so disturbing that his family members broke down in uncontrollable grief.

Bride's affair sparks murder plot

The shocking twist in the tale is that the one who had planned a life with him — his newlywed bride Sonam Raghuvanshi — is now the prime accused of plotting and executing his murder. According to the police, Sonam had devised the plan to kill Raja 11 days before their wedding, and three others assisted her. Notably, all four were arrested later. Investigations revealed that Sonam was not happy marrying Raja. She was reportedly in love with another man, Raj Kushwaha. Their relationship was the motive behind the murder, as per the police.

The case cracked open when a key piece of evidence emerged — the mangalsutra (sacred wedding necklace). It was the very necklace Raja had lovingly tied around Sonam's neck during the wedding rituals. This mangalsutra, later found by police among Raja’s belongings at the hotel, turned out to be the clue that led investigators to suspect Sonam.

Wedding rituals masked a deadly deception

In addition, disturbing wedding visuals have also surfaced: from Sonam tearfully embracing her father at the vidai (bride’s departure) ceremony, to Raja gently applying sindoor in her hairline. Fireworks lit the sky during their varmala (garland exchange), as the couple appeared deeply immersed in traditional wedding rituals. Sonam can even be seen emotionally holding Raja’s hand, promising a lifetime together. But those promises were hollow. The same sindoor that once symbolised their bond now represents betrayal and bloodshed. Police sources say this is not just a murder — it is a chilling betrayal that has left six families in mourning, and a city stunned by the depths of deception hidden behind bridal smiles and wedding vows.

