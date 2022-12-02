Mumbai: Police arrests delivery boy who tries to assault woman

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A delivery boy named Shahzade Sheikh tried to molest a woman while delivering her order.

Maharashtra​: Yet another incident of assault on women has come to light from Mumbai after the recent one on the Korean youtuber. According to the information received from the police, a Zepto delivery boy named Shahzade Sheikh tried to molest a woman while delivering her order in Mumbai's Khar.

The accused also tried to record her video while handing over the parcel. When the woman protested, the accused tried to enter the victim's house by pushing her and started abusing her.

The victim told the police that if she had not shouted for help, then anything could have happened. It was after hearing her voice that the security personnel of the building reached there for help, and caught the accused. The accused was arrested after the girl lodged a complaint with the police. He was later produced in the Bandra court.

Recently a woman YouTuber from South Korea was harassed by a man on the streets of Mumbai while she was live streaming herself. The video of the incident is also going viral on social media. The video posted on Twitter shows how the accused man harassed the YouTuber by grabbing her hand, and also trying to kiss her.

