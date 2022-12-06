Mumbai: Obscene film production racket busted, accused lured model offering role in web series

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI File Photo for representation only.

Mumbai obscene film racket: Mumbai's Charkop Police has busted a film production racket that lured a female model by offering a role in a web series, but forced her to shoot of an obscene film. The police have arrested one accused and is hunting for three other accused, including a woman.



Acting on complaint of a 29-year-old female model, the police have registered a case under IPC's IT Act against four people - Anirudh Prasad Jangde, Amit Paswan, Aditya and director, producer Yasmin Khan. While Jangde has been arrested, rest three are still absconding.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Man chops off woman's breasts, hands & ears in public, arrested; ‘Talibani mindset’, says BJP

The model, in her complaint, said that she was told that a web series is being shot for 'foreign customers' in which she needs to do some 'bold' scenes. However, during the shooting she was asked to perform vulgar acts.

DCP Ajay Bansal said that the model was asked to remove her clothes and face the camera naked, when she refused to oblige then Yasmin threatened her with Rs 15 lakh defamation case. She was then forced to continue the shooting.

On October 22, a relative of the victim model informed about her videos being on pornographic sites following which she called Yasmin and requested her to remove the videos but the accused woman demanded money from the model. Yasmin stopped picking the victim's phone after which the model lodged a complaint at the Charkop police station.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: 20-year-old man beheads cousin, accused's friends take selfie with chopped head

