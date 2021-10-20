Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: 10-feet tall idol worth Rs 7 lakh stolen from Imperial Palace hotel; robbers held

The Mumbai police have arrested two members of a gang, involved in a robbery at a seven-star hotel in the city. The incident was reported from Imperial Palace in the Royal Palm area under Mumbai's Aarey Police Station limits. The police have also seized an Italy-made idol worth approximately Rs 7 lakh, from those arrested. During interrogations, it was revealed that both the accused had dug up a tunnel inside a wall at the backside of the hotel, through which they gained entry inside the luxurious hotel.

The accused were planning to sell the idol for money, the police revealed.

The incident came to light on October 12, after the police were informed of the missing 10-feet tall idol of a Roman warrior from the hotel premises. A complaint was registered following which the police began investigations into the case.

Image Source : FILE Idol of the Roman warrior which was stolen from Mumbai's Imperial Palace hotel

The tunnel behind the hotel was found with the help of CCTV footage. The police also found marks indicating the idol was dragged through a forest area near the hotel.

Following a search operation, the police found several pieces of the idol in the forest area. The accused, identified as Ismail Saleem Sheikh (21) and Jalal Saleem Sheikh (21) were held while they were on their way to Kurla to sell the idol.

The tunnel has now been covered and security has been enhanced near the hotel premises.

Also Read | UP: Former IAF officer injected with poison over property dispute; dies