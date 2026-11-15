Moti Nagar murder: CCTV footage shows 16-year-old being dragged to trial room before being stabbed to death

A video has emerged that showed the last moments of the 16-year-old girl who was murdered by a man inside the trial room of a clothing showroom in Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

The CCTV footage that has been assessed by India TV showed the accused, identified as Suraj, grabbing the girl's hair before taking her towards the trial room where he assaulted her before committing the murder.

The girl was sitting when the accused approached her, grabbed her hair and started assaulting her. She eventually sits down crying and screaming before being forcefully taken to the trial room where the accused stabbed her to death.

Accused arrested by Delhi Police

The accused has been arrested by the police, which said he had allegedly cut the victim's throat using a sharp-edged weapon. In its preliminary investigation, the police found Suraj knew the victim and had friendly terms with her. However, the relationship strained in the last few months after which Suraj committed the crime.

"We have successfully apprehended the accused. The murder case has thus been solved. The accused has been taken into custody, and we are currently bringing him to the police station for detailed interrogation to determine the motive," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Saurabh Chandra told news agency ANI.

Possible unrequited love led to murder?

Chandra said the deceased, who worked at a showroom near Moti Nagar Metro Station and lived with her family in west Delhi, had a couple of sisters who were married to the accused's elder brothers. It is suspected that an unrequited love could have led to Suraj murdering the deceased.

The police said the girl's body has also been sent for post-mortem. Furthermore, the police are examining the CCTV footage and further action will be taken accordingly.

"CCTV footage from inside the clothing shop was examined, which led to the identification of the accused... There was an existing familial relationship, and the families frequently visited one another. As for what the immediate cause was, that will only be revealed through further interrogation," the senior police official told ANI.

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